The so-called 'M25 Rapist' Antoni Imiela, who was handed seven life sentences in 2004, is being considered for parole.

The move was confirmed by the Parole Board on Thursday morning (11 January). This comes just a week after it emerged that 'Black Cab Rapist' John Worboys will be released from prison early.

Imiela, 63, has served 14 years for brutal attacks against nine women in London, Surrey, Kent, Berkshire, Hertfordshire and Birmingham. He was dubbed the 'M25 Rapist' as many of his crimes took place near the London orbital motorway.

In one assault, he telephoned the mother of the victim to boast about raping her daughter.

Imiela was a railway worker, born in West Germany to a Polish father and German mother. He emigrated to the UK with his family when he was seven.

A Parole Board spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that the Ministry of Justice has referred the case of Antoni Imiela for an parole review.

"The review is following the standard six-month process for all indeterminate sentence prisoners and will be reviewed on the papers in the first instance.

"The review may be concluded on the papers or alternatively it may be directed to an oral hearing."

A date for a Parole Board full hearing, which will be held in secret, is likely to be set by March, reported The Sun. A source close to the case told the newspaper: "It's inconceivable that he should be freed."

The release of Worboys, 60, who is thought to have committed sexual offences against more than 100 women, came about after a parole board found he no longer posed a threat.

Worboys was handed a life sentence in 2009 after he was convicted of 19 offences. He was ordered to serve a minimum sentence of eight years.