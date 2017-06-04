Malta's prime minister is claiming victory in early elections called to consolidate the government's position, saying unofficial results indicate a "sizeable" win for his Labour Party.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told Malta's national broadcaster on Sunday (4 June) that voters had "chosen the positive campaign of the Labour Party as against the negativity and bitterness of the Nationalist Party".

Official results will be released on Monday. A victory would give Labour a second five-year term.

Muscat called the snap elections a year early following an investigation into allegations his wife owned a company related to the Panama Papers scandal. They deny any wrongdoing.

The Panama Papers leak exposed the identities of the rich and powerful around the world with offshore holdings in Panama. Those fingered also included Muscat's energy minister Konrad Mizzi. Mizzi was the only incumbent minister of an EU nation identified in the leaks. He stepped down from his position soon after.