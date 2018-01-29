A man accused of plotting terror attacks in London was found with a large kitchen knife hidden in his car, a court was told.

Umar Haque, 25, is accused of plotting terrorist acts on London landmarks including Big Ben and the Westfield Shopping Centre.

A court heard that he recruited three others through his mosque in east London, two of whom face charges under the 2000 and 2006 Terrorism acts.

Haque had admitted a charge of dissemination of terrorist publications and possessing a record of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism. He denies all the other charges.

The London Evening Standard reported that a kitchen knife wrapped in newspaper was found hidden in Haque's car, a Ford Focus, when police searched his property and vehicle in 2017.

Prosecutor Mark Heywood QC also told the court that Haque had been found with Isis propaganda on electronic devices along with YouTube videos describing how to make explosives.

The court was also shown an orange notebook which contained a list about the "benefits of martyrdom" and another which talked about acquiring weapons and a van.

A recording was discovered of him saying "We are here to cause terrorism, we are a death squad sent by Allah," the court heard, according to the Mail Online.

Jurors heard how he wanted to launch attacks with weapons or a car bomb on Parliament, with other targets including Transport for London, Heathrow Airport, the Chinese and Iranian embassies and banks in the City.

The trial at the Old Bailey continues.