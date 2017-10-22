A man armed with a sawn-off shotgun has taken hostages at a leisure park in Warwickshire, according to reports.

A cinema, bowling alley and children's play area at Bermuda Park, Nuneaton, were placed on lockdown. The police urged people to avoid the area as armed officers were dealing with the man.

Officials also said the incident is not connected to terrorism.

Local reporter Claire Harrison said an eye-witness told her that the gunamn reportedly brought a hostage hostage to the front door to "show them he's serious".

Another witness, Sarah Fleming, told Sky News she was in the Frankie and Benny's restaurant when it went "on lockdown".

"No-one was allowed in or out," she said. "So everyone is a little bit scared at the minute."

Eyewitness Kelly Pettett told the BBC she was hiding in the toilet at Frankie and Benny's with "about 20 people".

"It looks like police have got the bowling alley surrounded. The police told me that the gunman is near the door with a hostage," she said.

"Two ambulances have arrived, but I don't know if they have needed to use them."

All roads in the area have been blocked, according to the Coventry Telegraph.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

