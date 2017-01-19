A man has been convicted of trying to stir up religious and racial hatred after putting up "Ban Islam" and "Stop the White Genocide" stickers up in a park in west London.

Patrick Collier, 40, was last month caught on CCTV posting the stickers on lamp posts and noticeboards around Lillie Road Recreation Ground in Fulham.

The stickers were printed with phrases including "White race, Stop the White Genocide", "Ban Islam" and " Islam this is Europe".

Police had first spotted the Islamophobic material in October, with 12 more incidents reported to officers by members of the public.

Collier was later identified and arrested and charged on 14 December while walking his dog. Similar stickers were found on him during a search and other offensive posters discovered at his home, prosecutors said.

Collier, of Fulham, pleaded guilty to intentionally causing racially and religiously aggravated harassment, alarm and distress between 17 October and 14 December last year.

He was given a 12-month community order and a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement at Hammersmith magistrates' court on Friday (13 January).

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: "The posters clearly displayed a hatred for the religion of Islam and clearly crossed the threshold of the offence of distributing material to cause alarm, distress or harassment.

"It is wholly unacceptable for this kind of material to be posted around the streets of London. We will take strong action to stop people being targeted on the basis of their religion and ensure that all of the city's communities feel safe regardless of their race or faith."

DS Sanj Bhanot, of the Met Police, added:"Hate crime is unacceptable and any offence is of great concern."