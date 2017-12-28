A man has died after being found on fire in the middle of a Hull street last night (27 December).

Emergency services were called to the incident on Thanet Road, a residential street to the east of the city, just after 8pm.

Police said the unnamed man died at the scene after receiving "serious burns".

Detective Superintendent Dave Wood said: "We were called to reports of a man who was on fire on Thanet Road in Hull just after 8pm.

"The ambulance and the fire service were already in attendance at the scene. The man had suffered serious burns in the isolated incident. He was given emergency treatment but he sadly died.

"No one else was injured, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this. We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Humberside Fire and Rescue confirmed they were sent to the horrific scene last night but said the police were now dealing with the matter.

Humberside Police said anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 quoting log 480 of 27 December.