Police in Redcar are searching for a man with "LOVE" tattooed across his knuckles after a woman was raped. The victim, who is in her 30s, was bundled into the back of a car along with a toddler she was with on Friday (3 March).

They were had been on the sea front near to the boating lake between 11.30am and 12.30pm when a dark-coloured saloon drove down the ramp towards them. Two men got out of the vehicle and forced the pair into the rear of the car.

They then drove down Turner Street and to Yearby, on Longbeck Lane off the A174, where the woman was raped.

About five hours after they were abducted, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, the woman and child were forced out of the vehicle on Kirkleatham Lane, between the turn off for Kirkleatham Museum and the bus stop towards Redcar. They ran across the road and towards the wooded area.

The first suspect, who was driving the vehicle, is described as a white male, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, around 5ft 7in to 5ft 10in tall, with short, brown hair, of large build with the word "love" tattooed across his knuckles.

The second suspect, the passenger in the car, is described as a white male, aged in his early twenties, around 5ft 5in to 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, clean shaven and with brown hair. He had a local accent.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Matt Murphy-King said: "This has been a very traumatic ordeal for the victim and her child. Thankfully, incidents of this nature are rare and this is an isolated incident.

"There are a team of detectives working on this investigation and we have increased patrols in the local area. Redcar sea front is a busy area and, as a precaution, I would encourage anyone in the local area to be extra vigilant.

"Neighbourhood officers are patrolling the area and anyone who may have information is urged to speak to an officer, or call Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers."

Detectives would appeal to anyone who may have seen two men in a dark saloon in the area around the time of the incident on the sea front on Friday or anyone who may have seen the men or the vehicle in Yearby the same day.

They would also appeal to any witnesses who may have seen a woman and child in a distressed state in the area of Kirkleatham Lane on Friday evening.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.