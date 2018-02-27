An estranged man from Bristol who stabbed his wife to death as she kept pleading with him to "drop the knife" has been jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years on Monday (26 February).

Adan Dahir, 38, of Ludlow Close stabbed Asiyah Harris three times in the neck as she kept saying "Don't kill me, I love you", the Daily Mail reported.

The 27-year-old died from stab injuries to the neck, one to each side, and one of them had severed an artery.

According to witnesses, before the murder on 21 August last year at the home the couple shared in St Pauls, Bristol, they saw the couple fighting through the window and informed the police.

Dahir, who wanted to cover up for the fight, spoke to the police through a window saying that his ex-wife and his sister were fighting. The matter which was thought to have been sorted took a drastic turn when neighbours again heard more shouting in the midnight.

When the police were again called, they saw Asiyah lying in a pool of blood and after paramedics arrived, she was declared dead at the scene.

According to police, Dahir was arrested and upon questioning, he claimed Asiyah had caused the injuries to herself and that she had brought the knife into the room and was trying to hit him.

He told the police that as the argument between them started heating up, he tried to pull the knife from her when she fell down, and he in turn fell on top of her: "That's when the knife hit her neck."

At the trial at the Bristol Crown Court, Dahir denied murder, but he was convicted by a jury.

Witnesses also told the court that they could hear the mother-of-two screaming "Adan stop, leave me alone, get off me! Please, please Adan I love you, drop the knife please!"

Judge Peter Blair QC said: "I have come to the inevitable conclusion that you intended to kill Asiyah. Today you will be sent to prison for life."

"Asiyah Harris was just 27 years old. We heard some lovely things said by her brother about her many talents. A keen sportswoman, working as a translator.

"She bore you two children. Because of your murderous anger those children have lost their mother.

"We do not know what the trigger was when you killed her."