Police are hunting for jailed murderer Shaun Walmsley after two armed men helped him escape during a hospital visit.

Merseyside police say Walmsley, aged 28 and from Liverpool, was aided by two men, one carrying a gun while the other had a knife.

On 21 February at around 3pm a report was received from prison officers that Walmsley had escaped from their custody outside Liverpool's Aintree University Hospital as they were leaving.

It was stated that officers said the men threatened guards and demanded they release the inmate, before making off in a gold-coloured Volvo car.

Police say that Walmsley, previously of Wallace Street, in the Walton area of the city, is described as white, 6ft and of slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark bottoms and a dark jacket.

Descriptions have also been released of the two assailants. The man carrying the gun had his face covered whilst wearing white shoes, grey tracksuit bottoms with a stripe down each side, a grey hoody and a dark coat.

The second man, who was reportedly carrying a knife, also had his face covered and was wearing a green coat, dark Nike trainers and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Merseyside Police have warned members of the public not to approach any of the men concerned.

In June 2015 Walmsley was one of four men handed life sentences after being convicted of the murder of Anthony Duffy, 33, from Kirkby.

Walmsley was told he must serve a minimum of 30 years for the killing with Christopher Kenny, aged 26, of Rumford Place, Liverpool, handed the same term.

Kirk Mello, aged 31, of Manor Grove, Kirkby, was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 22 years and John Hore, aged, 54, of Caldy Road, Orrell Park, given a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years.

During the Liverpool Crown Court trial a jury heard how Duffy, a cannabis and cocaine dealer, had planned to steal Kenny and Walmsley's £60,000 cannabis crop because he was annoyed they were putting pressure on his cousin due to a drug debt.