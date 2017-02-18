BioWare has released a new in-depth gameplay video for its spacefaring epic Mass Effect: Andromeda, giving fans a closer look at upcoming game's combat systems, skills, weapons, movement and more. The five and a half minute video is the first in a new series of gameplay videos showcasing various elements players can expect to see and experience in the brand new galaxy.

The developer says Andromeda is built around "fluid, fast-paced, third-person combat" where players will experience "amazing freedom of movement," including a jetpack you can use to jump, evade and hover during combat. It will also feature a "seamless" new dynamic cover system allowing players to use almost anything, even your vehicle, as cover.

The video also showcases the game's four types of guns - pistols, shotguns, assault rifles and sniper rifles - in addition to a range of melee weapons. All guns will be available to everyone since there are no class restrictions.

In Andromeda, all guns and gear are split into three technology types, depending on their origin.

Milky Way weapons typically focus on high-impact, projectile ammunition as seen in previous Mass Effect titles, but with some advancements. Remnant weapons, which use energy beams, are extremely accurate and have a high rate of fire. However, they will overheat from time to time.

Heleus weapons, which incorporate technology from civilizations in the Heleus Cluster of the Andromeda galaxy, are typically plasma-based guns that use heat-seeking technology. Other Heleus weapons are charge-based guns that hit harder depending on the time you charge them before releasing.

In terms of melee weapons for close-up combat, which vary in damage and speed, hammers will deal maximum damage while shivs or swords are quicker and more precise.

Players will be able to develop powerful skills and abilities without restrictions as well to customize their fighting strategies according to their gameplay style. There are three categories of skills - combat, tech and biotics.

Focusing on boosting weapon damage and accuracy, combat skills will allow you to use grenades, flak cannons and trip mines. With tech skills, you will be able to use more experimental weaponry like the Cryo Beam and Flamethrower and focus on strategic improvements for you and your squad. Biotic skills, on the other hand, will let your Pathfinder control dark energy to manipulate the power of mass and gravity.

"Each skill can be upgraded to become increasingly more devastating and effective, with different upgrade paths for even more ways to customize your play style," Bioware explained in a blog post. "Enemies in Mass Effect: Andromeda have specific strengths and weaknesses, and your strategic use of different skills and abilities will determine your tactical advantage against your opponents."

The next few videos in the gameplay series will focus on other aspects of Andromeda including squads, crafting, multiplayer and more before launch next month. They will also detail profiles, favourites, squad skills and commands.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is set to release on 21 March in North America and 23 March in Europe for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.