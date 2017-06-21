The government has scrapped plans to introduce an energy price cap for customers in the Queen's Speech, which had met a wave of opposition from large power firms.

Prime Minister Theresa May vowed in April to intervene in the "broken" energy market and introduce a cap to knock £100 a year off seven million household energy bills.

But since the shock election result earlier this month, which saw the Prime Minister lose her majority in Parliament, many political observers thought she would be forced to ditch controversial policies.

The government's detailed briefing to the Queen's Speech merely said it was "committed to extending the price protection" to customers poor value tariffs.

But there was no mention of a price cap on expensive standard variable energy tariffs – the most common rate paid by households – as May had spoken of during the election campaign.

The Big Six firms – Scottish Power, SSE, British Gas, EDF, Npower and E.ON ­– have been united in their opposition to a price cap. They argued a price cap would mean lower investment, less competition, which would lead to higher prices.

Head of regulation at price comparision website uSwitch.com Richard Neudegg said: "Seven in ten British households are on expensive Standard Variable Tariffs and, as the Competition and Markets Authority identified last year, increased competition and consumer engagement are the best ways to ensure they do not pay more than they need to for their energy."

He added: "Reforms are needed to ensure the most vulnerable are not unfairly treated and that they receive direct and practical support."

Instead the Queen Speech confirmed that the government will continue to support the "effective" and "efficient" completion of the smart meter roll-out.

The meters, which have already been installed in almost seven million homes, will be offered to all UK homes and businesses by the end of 2020.

British households have spent £7bn more than they should have on energy bills over the last three years, small energy supplier First Utility said earlier this year.