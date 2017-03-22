A London Underground worker got his head stuck in the tube train doors for 10 minutes after poking it out to tell commuters to stand clear. The incident happened at St Paul's station on the Central line during Wednesday (22 March) morning rush hour.

Passengers had already been cleared from the train after the driver detected a fault at around 9.45am. The worker had nipped back into a carriage to make sure it was empty.

He positioned his head just outside of the doorway to tell the busy platform of commuters to stand clear. Then the doors suddenly shut .

Lily Smith, 24, said that many passengers tried to help free him from the doors. In all he was trapped for around 10 minutes.

East Londoner Smith told The Evening Standard: "All passengers on the train were told there was a fault and we had to get off at St Paul's and await the next service.

"London Underground workers were checking the carriages were empty, whilst telling everyone to stay away from the doors.

"There was obviously some miscommunication between the workers, then the doors shut, I heard a roar of laughter from passengers on the platform and saw his head stuck in the door."

"He did shout 'can everyone stop taking pictures' but it was in a jokey manner. I don't think he was hurt. He continued to check the train once he was freed. He was obviously a bit flustered and embarrassed."