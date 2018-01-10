Mobile phone battery case manufacturer Mophie has announced the release of its Juice Pack for the Samsung Galaxy Note8, expanding its line of wireless charging compatible cases for Samsung's latest flagship device.

The juice pack works with all Mophie charge force wireless accessories and other Qi wireless charging systems for effortless charging at home or the office, in the car, and on-the-go, said a statement.

The mophie juice pack battery case for Galaxy Note8 has an integrated rechargeable 2,950mAh battery, providing 36 total hours of talk time. When on the go, and away from any charging pads or mounts, juice pack offers a compact, portable solution by maintaining the ability to recharge your phone and battery case anywhere wireless charging systems are available.

Other signature features include: