Emergency services in the UK have revealed some of the most ridiculous calls they received last year, including one from a woman who wanted advice over a broken egg.

East Midlands Ambulance Service has released the extraordinary audio transcript to raise public awareness about nuisance calls from the public.

The unnamed woman rang the emergency 999 number saying she "just needed advice" over concerns about a cracked egg that had been left in the fridge overnight. When the stunned call handler informs the woman 999 is for emergencies only, the woman replies: "Well, who can we ring?"

The call is just one incident ambulance services deal with on a daily basis. Other calls included a person who said his big toenail had come off and another who wanted a taxi to get home.

Simon Tomlinson, the ambulance service's general manager, said members of the public should call 999 only in case of serious medical emergencies and urged others not in need or immediate assistance to visit their GP or ring the NHS helpline 111.

The service says they take 2,500 calls every day, and in December, dealt with 922 patients in cardiac arrest.

"When you call 999 because someone is unconscious, not breathing, having chest pains or has the symptoms of a stroke, you are making the right call", he said.

"Our emergency call handlers are trained to deliver life-saving instructions over the phone and we will get help to you as quickly as possible.

"Every 999 call is assessed so that the right help is provided to the right people as quickly as possible.

"You could receive the right treatment for you more quickly by contacting an alternative NHS service, such as your local pharmacy or NHS 111, particularly if your call is not a serious emergency.

"Please help us to make sure we can reach the people who need us the most."

Here are just some other calls they received from the public: