With the success of its Moto G lineup, Motorola could be planning for a sequel to last year's Moto G4 Plus.

Dubbed Moto G5 Plus, the handset made an appearance on a Romanian re-seller website along with all its hardware details. The phone, according to the listing, features a 5.5in full HD screen. It is equipped with Snapdragon 625 processor featuring an octa-core processor, which is coupled with 4GB of RAM.

There is a 13 megapixel camera at the back and a five megapixel camera at the front. It runs Google's latest Android Nougat operating system. Other key features include Adreno 506, fingerprint scanner and a 3080mAh battery.

The current G4 Plus, for a comparison, shares a few features in common such as screen size and secondary camera. Apart that, the G4 Plus was shipped with Android Marshmallow, and uses octa-core Snapdragon 617 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM. It has a 16 megapixel camera at the back and a 3000mAh battery inside.

Along with specifications, the re-seller has also posted a host of photos, with one showing Motorola branding at the back. These photos are said to be of a prototype model. The site further notes the Moto G5 Plus bearing version number XT1685 is expected in March this year.