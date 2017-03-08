A Muslim teenager has received death threats after being filmed twerking in a city centre.

The unknown teen was recorded dancing in a busy Birmingham street as passers-by gathered around.

Shortly after the video was posted online, one social media user branded her a "f****** s***" and another wrote "stupid b**** needs to be killed".

Others defended her by saying "Just leave her the f**k alone".

In the short clip, the girl is seen dancing with two people – one of whom is wearing a mask.

After the incident, the girl gave an interview to the YouTube star Ali Dawah.

Speaking to Ali, she explained what had happened, saying: "To all the girls that wear hijab and wear abaya, I'm sorry for disrespecting it. I've learnt from my mistake.

"It's gone viral and I'm just hurt, I just want everybody to leave it alone and keep everything away, I don't want it to be how it was and I am not going to do anything like that again.

"I am sorry for disrespecting it and thank you to all of you that helped, it's up to Allah to judge, at the end of the day I will be judged for it, not you guys."

She went on to speak about suffering with depression and wanting to start praying again after she stopped going to Mosque.