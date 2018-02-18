Nasa has shared a stunning new photo capturing Jupiter's ravaging atmospheric storms in fine detail.

The wide-angle image shows the northern area of Jupiter's north temperate belt and cloud formations swirling over it. The cyclonic movement of the storms can be seen in white, blue, and yellow colours. In the picture, the gas-giant looks more like an oil-painted object.

Nasa took this photo during Juno spacecraft's 11th close flyby of the planet on 7 February 2018. The orbiter was nearly 8,186 kilometres above Jovian clouds when the space agency used its JunoCam imager and captured the shot.

However, it is worth noting that the photograph isn't the exact version of what the spacecraft captured. Jupiter's swirling cloud storms do not actually carry these bright colours and citizen scientist Kevin M Gill colour-enhanced the raw image to highlight its features.

As Juno continues to explore Jupiter's raging atmosphere and its secrets, viewers can access the images it captures during occasional close flybys. For colour-enhanced images like the one above, visit here.