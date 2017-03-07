Officially released last week, Nintendo's new hybrid portable console, the Switch, is off to a strong start in terms of both sales and largely positive reviews. As with any device, users have also voiced their complaints about some technical issues as well, ranging from syncing issues with the left Joy-Con controller to adhesive skins ruining the device's surface.

Many users have also taken to Reddit, social media and other forums to complain about unsightly dead or stuck pixels, or bright or dark patches, on the device's 6.2in screen (as seen below). According to Nintendo's support site, however, the Japanese gaming giant says this issue is not a defect.

"Small numbers of stuck or dead pixels are a characteristic of LCD screens," the company writes. "These are normal and should not be considered a defect."

For now, it seems that users looking to switch out their device with problematic screens for a new one without lifeless pixels will not get any support from Nintendo itself.

Back in 2004 when the Nintendo DS handheld was released in the US, users also complained about similar dead pixel issues. The company responded to the issue by offering to inspect the problem and fix it if necessary at no extra charge if the device was returned within the one-year warranty, Eurogamer reports.

"You will find this situation in many LCD devices (PC monitors, televisions, cell phones, etc.). However, this is not a malfunction," the company notes in its support page. "It is important to understand that this issue will remain limited to the pixels you have already noticed. The problem will not get any worse and you should not expect to see the problem in any other areas of the screen.

"We suggest you use your system for a few weeks to determine whether this interferes with your enjoyment of game play. If, after using your system for a while, you feel that this tiny dot is too distracting, the Nintendo DS does carry a one-year warranty. We are happy to inspect and, if necessary, fix your system at no charge within the warranty period."

Regarding the left Joy-Con controller's de-syncing issue, Nintendo advises users to make sure the Switch is placed out in the open and not behind a TV, near an aquarium, within three to four feet of another wireless device, in or under a metal object or pressed against too many wires and cords.

The company also recommends that users try and keep the Switch console and Joy-Con controllers away from certain devices including laptops, tablets, wireless headsets, wireless printers, microwaves, cordless phones and USB 3.0-compatible devices such as thumb drives, hard drives and LAN adapters.

To know more about the Nintendo Switch, check out IBTimes UK's review of the new hybrid handheld console.