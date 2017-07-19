The Nintendo Switch Online mobile app is now available to download on iOS and Android devices, allowing users to sample features of the online service before it becomes a premium service next year.

Timed to release alongside family-friendly shooter Splatoon 2 this Friday (21 July), the app allows users to set up private lobbies and use voice chat via a special hub for the ink-splattered sequel.

Users log in with the Nintendo Account associated with their Switch console, but might currently experience some difficulties, with a message appearing which says servers are currently undergoing maintenance.

The app had been pencilled in to launch alongside the new game on Friday, so Nintendo's decision to release early may have been to ease any heavy burden on servers come release day.

Nintendo's Switch online service will cost €/$3.99 a month, €/$7.99 for a three-month period and €/$19.99 for a 12-month period when it goes live next year. It will grant subscribers access to online feature and include a library of classic titles they'll be able to access.

All features of the service will be included in the free trial launching this week. Online services will remain free for Switch owners through 2017 until whenever it is next year that Nintendo starts asking players to stump up cash.

You can download via Google Play here and via the App Store here.