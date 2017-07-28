More than a million children across England are at risk of going hungry over the school summer holidays, the government's own figures have suggested.

The data, analysed by Labour, shows that 1.1 million children are eligible for claiming a free school meal. Jeremy Corbyn's party have claimed that millions more could be at risk as 30% of children in England (four million) are now classed as living in poverty.

"It is a national disgrace that millions of children across the country are at risk of going hungry this summer," said Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner.

"The government has admitted it has no plans to assist children who are facing hunger during the school holidays.

"The Conservatives are failing in their duty of care to children in poverty, whose numbers are increasing to Dickensian levels under Tory austerity.

"With the IFS [Institute for Fiscal Studies] forecasting that child poverty will rise to five million by 2022, Labour is demanding that the government brings forward a new strategy to tackle child poverty."

The comments come after the Trussell Trust charity, which runs a network of food banks across the UK, said that 67,506 three day emergency food supplies were provided for children by The Trussell Trust's foodbank network in July and August 2016 compared to 63,094 in May and June 2016.

"As a nation we also must address the reasons why families with children are referred to food banks in the first place. We welcome the government's decision to maintain free school lunches for children during term time – the next step must be to help families during the holidays," said Samantha Stapley, operations manager for England at The Trussell Trust.

"Foodbanks are doing more than ever before but voluntary organisations alone cannot stop primary school children facing hunger. We are keen to share our insights with the new government alongside other charities to inform a long-term coordinated solution to stop families falling into crisis."

A government spokesperson said: "Employment remains the best route out of poverty. Record numbers of people are now in work and we're helping millions of households meet the everyday cost of living and keep more of what they earn.

"We've doubled free childcare to help parents into work, and continue to spend over £90bn a year on support for those who need it, including those who are bringing up a family or on a low income. Budgeting advice and benefit advances are also available for anyone who needs more help."