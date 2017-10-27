A paedophile was caught boasting to an undercover police officer that he had rigged a spy camera on a bathroom ceiling to film boys and girls washing and going to the toilet.

Benjamin Jones used the Dark Web to tell other perverts he "got lucky" recording five victims, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Jones was caught in an undercover sting after starting a conversation with an undercover officer, telling them he was using a "spy camera".

The Liverpool Echo reported that Jones, aka "Fresh Male 26", then began talking to the officer on Skype, where he said he had explicit footage of children.

They included children undressing, taking a bath and going to the toilet and the 32-year-old then sent an image of one of his victims.

The court heard how Jones later broadcast a video to the officer of two children, aged approximately 11 and 12, having sex with an adult.

In the police raid on Jones' home that followed, 637 indecent images were found on his equipment, with 251 Category A files - the most serious category.

Jones had also taken 19 videos and photos of his victims, using his phone connected to the spy camera, reported the Echo.

Jones admitted three counts of downloading and one of possessing indecent images of children, one count of taking and two of distributing indecent images of children, plus possessing prohibited images.

Christopher Taylor, prosecuting, said: "The defendant told her he likes voyeurism and he gets to secretly watch. He said he got lucky this weekend."

A mother of one of the victims said Jones' conduct "fills me with disgust and is something I will never comprehend".

Gareth Bellis, defending, said his client had become "desensitised" to the disgusting images and was remorseful of his actions.

He said: "He felt a sense of relief after his arrest as he felt he was finally able to be honest. He realised he had a problem."

Jones has been caged for two years and eight months, subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will sign on the Sex Offenders Register for life.