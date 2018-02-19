Paramedics attending a 999 call in Tunstall were left stunned after finding an angry note demanding them to "move your van from outside my house" by a resident.

Katie Tudor, a paramedic mentor for West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), posted the image of the hand-written note on Twitter which read: "If this van is for anyone but Number 14 then you have no right to be parked here.

"I couldn't give a s**t if the whole street collapsed. Now move your van from outside my house."

The WMAS said that the resident had even verbally abused their staff members during the emergency call-out, Sky News reported.

According to Tudor, the ambulance was not blocking the road and was in a parking space.

She went on to tweet to a number of police accounts asking them, "Is there anything that can be done about this? It's becoming a regular occurrence".

John Owen, the police commander for Stoke-on-Trent North, responded to Tudor's tweet saying: "Katie, officers are in the process of speaking to our @OFFICIALWMAS colleagues to obtain the full details from the crews at the scene.

"It's important that those working to save lives feel safe in the course of their duty. I'm sure that's the view of 99.99% of our population."

Nick Adderley, assistant chief constable of Staffordshire Police, also responded to her and said: "Criminally Katie it would be a matter for the CPS to consider if they have committed a public order offence, which in the purest sense they may have under section 5 Public Order Act.

"The threshold may not have been met with that note though. Sadly we have to 'tolerate' those in society who only ever think about themselves until such time when they need you/us."

Adderley added saying, "Then it's a different story. Just know that 99.9% of the public really value and appreciate what you/we do," Daily Mail reported.

Tudor's post has been retweeted more than 2,000 times and many people have come in support of the ambulance service.