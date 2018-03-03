Two star players at a Premier League team are being bullied over an alleged gay relationship.

Both first teamers are being bullied with the gay jibes and the team held an emergency 'clear the air' meeting, The Sun reports.

One African-born player reportedly said he objects to same-sex relationships on religious grounds, and there no suggestion either player being bullied is gay.

Posters seen by The Sun show the one star celebrating a goal with the other player's name written on his chest and four kisses. Beneath the photos are more hearts and the words: "I'm so glad we're together."

At least three of the homophobic posters have been put up at the club's training ground.

A source at the club said: "This bullying has caused real bad feeling in the squad. The vast majority of the lads are totally supportive, but one African player has properly kicked off and is making it plain he's against gay relationships.

"There's been real bad blood at the training ground since. Coaching staff have had to step in to calm things down."

Gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said: "It's outrageous if players are behaving in a homophobic manner. If it doesn't stop, those responsible should be suspended — either by the club or by the FA."