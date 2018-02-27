Niantic has detailed Pokémon Go's next Community Day, revealing that the three-hour event will take place in late March and focus on the very first Pokémon, Bulbasaur, which will be available in droves around the world for a limited time.

On Community Days, those playing the smash hit augmented reality mobile game will enjoy triple experience points for catching Pokémon, lures that last three hours and an increased likelihood of finding a rare 'shiny' version of Bulbasaur.

Many of the selected Pokémon will also have a unique move only available in those caught on the day. The move Bulbasaur will have has not yet been confirmed.

During a three hour period the select Pokémon will be available in large quantities, meaning players will be able to easily gather enough of the 'candy' needed to evolve them and power them up.

Two Community Days have taken place so far. The January event featured series mascot Pikachu, while the February event this past weekend focused on Dratini.

Niantic made the announcement as part of the Pokémon Day celebrations marking the anniversary of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green's Game Boy release in Japan in 1996.

As part of the celebrations, Go players will currently be able to catch a special Pikachu wearing a party hat, as a new shiny version. New clothing items for your avatars have also been made available based on GBA remakes FireRed and LeafGreen.

Pokémon Go uses real-world location data to populate the world with Pokémon - now more than 300 from the first three generations of the game. It launched in the summer of 2016, quickly becoming a worldwide phenomenon.