Lincolnshire Police have deployed drones, air support and dogs in a bid to find a prisoner who escaped from the North Sea Camp prison.

Peter McGlade is believed to have fled the facility at approximately 6.10pm on Sunday night (7 January) by jumping over the wall and, according to the police, he might still be in the area.

The fugitive is described as a clean shaven 5ft 5" tall, with brown hair and an oval shaped face and a scar on his right hand. He was last seen wearing dark clothing with possibly a green hoody.

"Officers are searching for an absconder from North Sea Camp," a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said.

"Peter McGlade jumped over wall at approximately 6.10pm on Sunday.

"It is believed he may still be in the local area and a search consisting of police officers, the drone, dog support unit and air support is underway looking for McGlade.

"McGlade is currently serving a custodial sentence for burglary. If you have seen this man or come across him, do not approach him but call 999 quoting incident 286 of 7 January."

Located approximately seven miles south-east of Boston, North Sea Camp is classified as a Category D open prison, but prisoners are only allowed to leave under formal arrangements.

Originally from Teesside, McGlade was sentenced to seven years in jail on account of burglary in 2015, after him and two accomplices embarked on a series of thefts which landed them around £60,000 ($81,444).

The trio broke into a number of homes in the Teesside area carrying crowbars, screwdrivers and torches and were confronted by three of the victims.

During the trial, McGlade pleaded guilty to 16 robberies and was described as a "career burglar" by the judge, Recorder Tony Hawks.

"You are in my judgment a career burglar," Hawks said during the trial.

"You've continued for years to burgle people's houses.

"You must have been told over and over again during the course of your criminal career of the effect of house burglaries on the occupants of houses.

"It apparently has had no effect on you whatsoever."