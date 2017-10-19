New York City police are searching for two women wanted in connection with three similar incidents over six days in August. Each time police say the women met men at restaurants around the city before retiring to hotel rooms – where the men would fall unconscious and wake up having been robbed.

The first individual is described by authorities as a 5'5, light-skinned, brunette female in her 30s who was last seen wearing a pink top and light blue jeans. The other is described as a 5'5, white female also in her 30s who has blonde hair with pink highlights, she was last seen wearing a black top and black trousers.

Police said that preliminary investigations determined that one victim, a 38-year-old man, met one of the women at The Top of the Standard lounge on 11 August. From there they returned to his hotel room at The Dream Hotel wherein he "became dizzy and lost consciousness". While he was unconscious, police say the woman took off his watch and fled the room.

On 13 August, a 37-year-old man was reportedly targeted, having met one of the women at STK and then returning to the Sofitel Hotel. Again, the man "became dizzy and lost consciousness", according to police, and while he was unconscious his watch was removed.

The third incident took place on 16 August, when a 56-year-old man met one of the women at Gaby, a restaurant in the same Sofitel Hotel where the second incident had occurred. The two then went to the man's hotel room where he lost consciousness, police say, having two watches, a bag and a pen taken while he was unconscious.

According to a report in the Mail Online, the acculumated worth of the stolen property amounted to $76,500 (£58,000). A spokesperson for the NYPD told IBTimes UK that there were no updates in the case and it was still an active investigation.