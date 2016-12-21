Merseyside Police are investigating after three men were allegedly slashed in the face inside a Liverpool nightclub in the early hours of Wednesday 21 December.

The force have issued CCTV images of a male suspect they would like to speak to in relation to the alleged assault at Soho nightclub, in Concert Square.

Officers were called to the venue at just after 3am, following reports that three males had suffered slashing injuries to their faces, consistent with a bladed weapon being used.

Investigators are also set to analyse further CCTV footage from inside the club and explore "forensic opportunities" in the area.

Detective Inspector Phil Mahon, of Merseyside Police, has urged anyone in the local area who may have seen the man - or anything else suspicious - to get in touch.

"An investigation into the incident is ongoing but we would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Concert Square in the early hours of this morning who saw anything which could assist with our enquiries to get in touch," he said.

"The area around Concert Square would still have been busy at the time with taxi drivers and people on their way home. I would appeal for anyone who has any information to contact us."