A police officer and a 61-year-old woman have died after a fatal car crash occurred on Christmas Day.

The 46-year-old officer was responding to an incident when his BMW 3 Series police car collided with another car on the A57 in Sheffield, the South Yorkshire Police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead shortly after the collision.

The 61-year-old woman, a passenger of the other car, a Citroen, was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she died shortly after. The driver of the Citroen, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said:

"On behalf of the force I'd like to offer my sincere condolences to all of those left bereaved by this terrible tragedy, our thoughts, love and support are extended to all those affected.

"We are doing everything we can to support them through this difficult time. I ask that their privacy is respected at this sad time."

"We have lost a friend and a colleague from our police family in this incident. The officer has been with us for 12 years and was a passionate, professional and universally liked officer. His colleagues, and everyone across the force, are devastated by what has happened.

"Our thoughts are with both families who have lost loved ones during this incredibly difficult time"

Witnesses to the collision, or who saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident, are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 691 of 25 December 2017."