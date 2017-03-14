The Polish MEP Janusz Korwin-Mikke has been punished for telling EU parliament that women should not be paid as much as men because they are less intelligent.

Footage of the 74-year-old boldly professing the inferiority of women during a debate on the gender pay gap on 1 March have been shared widely on social media.

On Tuesday (14 March) Korwin-Mikke was banned from parliamentary activities for 10 days and for stripped of 30 days of MEP subsistence allowances, worth €306 a day (£268, $325).

EU President Tajani told the House in Strasbourg: "I will not tolerate such behaviour, in particular when it comes from someone who is expected to discharge his duties as a representative of the peoples of Europe with due dignity. By offending all women, the MEP displayed contempt for our most fundamental values".

The right-winger will be forced to pay for his own food, board and transport for 30 days while on parliamentary business, missing out on aggregated expenses of €9,180 (£8,035, $9,758). He is also banned from representing EU parliament at events for one year.

His remarks that precipitated the measures were delivered to a largely empty chamber earlier this month before going viral online. He said: "Do you know where the highest-placed girl came in the Polish Physics Olympiad? 800. Do you know how many women are in the top-100 chess players in the world. I'll tell you: none.

"And of course women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent. They must earn less. That is all."

In 2015 the member for Silesia, a remote constituency in southern Poland, rose to his feet during a debate on transport and gave a Nazi salute. In 2014 he described Europe's unemployed youths as "n*****s".