A record number of prisoners died last year, according to figures released by the Ministry of Justice. There were 68% more prisoner deaths than 10 years ago with 257 people dying behind bars. The number of suicides has risen rapidly since 2006; 113 of the deaths last year were self-inflicted.

The Ministry of Justice has launched an inquiry to investigate mental health in prisons following the record number of suicides in 2016.

The ageing jail population has also contributed to the sharp rise in prison deaths. 146 inmates died from natural causes last year, a 76% increase since 2006.

The 'Safety in Custody' report also recorded the highest number of self-harm, 37,784, and assault incidents, 25,049 in 10 years.

A spokesperson for the Prison Reform Trust said: "Dying in prison is the worst thing that can happen. The increase in natural and self-inflicted deaths since 2006 have their roots in an over reliance on custody and overcrowding, that have caused declining standards of safety and decency across the prison estate."

Justice secretary Elizabeth Truss said: "I have taken immediate action to stabilise the estate by tackling the drugs, drones and phones that undermine security."

She added: "We are also investing £100m annually to boost the frontline by 2,500 officers. These are longstanding issues that will not be resolved in weeks or months but our wholescale reforms will lay the groundwork to transform our prisons, reduce reoffending and make our communities safer."