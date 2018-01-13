Members of a pro-Brexit group have interrupted a speech by London mayor Sadiq Khan while attempting to make a citizen's arrest.

The demonstrators yelled pro-Donald Trump slogans and held anti-EU signs while Khan was due to give a talk at the Fabien Society in central London.

The group, believed to be from the White Pendragons, told the audience: "Ladies and gentlemen, we're here today to make a non-violent, peaceful citizen's arrest."

Khan could be seen flicking through a newspaper while the protesters were escorted out the building by police.

The incident occurred after Khan said the US president "finally got the message" that he is "not welcome" in the UK after Trump announced he will not be visiting in February to open the new US embassy as planned.

Trump said he abandoned his plans to visit the UK as he is "not a big fan of the Obama Administration" selling off the previous embassy and building a new one in an "off-location".

In a tweet, he added: "Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!" Many speculated – including Khan - Trump cancelled his trip following talks of mass protesters taking place during his visit.

Discussing the cancellation, Khan said: "This just reinforces what a mistake it was for Theresa May to rush and extend an invitation of a state visit in the first place.

"Let's hope that Donald Trump also revisits the pursuit of his divisive agenda."

When he eventually stated his speech, Khan aimed another dig at the US president, saying: "It is a pleasure to be here even though we were distracted by the actions of what some would call very stable geniuses."