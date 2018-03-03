President Vladimir Putin has insisted he wants to see the evidence that Russian nationals meddled in the US election.

Speaking to NBC's Megan Kelly, he also said the accusations were a legal matter not a political or journalistic one.

He said evidence so far produced was not enough to prove interference or to begin action against the accused Russians.

Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller last month indicted 13 Russians.

Putin said: "I have to see first what they've done. Give us materials, give us information."

He added: "You have to understand what it takes is an official request to the general prosecutor of the Russian federation. Give us a document. Give us an official request.

"This has to go through official channels, not through the press or yelling and hollering in the United States Congress."

In parts of the interview he appeared to suggest there was not enough evidence, and in other parts of the interview that the Russians had not broken Russian law.

He told Kelly: "If you don't have a legal degree I can explain to you."

To which Kelly, a lawyer before she turned to journalism, fired back: "I do."

The interview also came after Putin had boasted about a new Russian weapon that could evade a US-built missile defence system.