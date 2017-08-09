A convicted rapist sexually assaulted two women, including a pensioner, after being released from prison.

Ashley Shuck, 24, from Worcester, had been serving an eight-year sentence for the 2012 rape of an 18-year-old woman when he was released on licence in May of this year.

Just weeks later, on 17 June, he sexually assaulted a 28-year-old mother at her friend's home in Kidderminster before then raping a 77-year-old woman twice at another nearby home the next day.

He also kidnapped the pensioner at knife point and forced her to drive him around the county for more than two hours.

Shuck, who lived in Ombersley Road, Worcester, was arrested and pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of kidnapping.

He was sentenced to life in prison at Worcester Crown Court on Monday (7 August).

He has also been made the subject of a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for the rest of his life.

A serious case review has been launched to investigate why Shuck was released on licence given the danger he posed to the public.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Moore, of West Mercia Police, said the Independent Police Complaints Commission would also be investigating the decision to release Shuck.

"Our officers, staff, and partners work together in the Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangement to provide the best possible protection to the public," he said.

"In this case serious further offences have been committed and it is essential that we examine all the circumstances and address any issues arising."

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Paley, of West Mercia Police, added: "Our thoughts are with the women who have been the victims of sexual assault at the hands of Ashley Shuck. Specialist liaison officers have been supporting them throughout this process and will continue to be available for as long as they are needed."