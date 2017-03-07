A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman who was bundled into the back of a car along with her toddler in Redcar, North Yorkshire. Cleveland Police said a 31-year-old local man was arrested on 7 March in connection with the attack.

The woman in her 30s was walking with her toddler near the seafront on the boating lake in the north-eastern coastal town between 11:30am and 12:30pm on 3 March. A dark-coloured saloon approached them and two men got out of the vehicle and forced the woman and her young child into the back of the car.

The vehicle made its way down Turner Street and to Yearby, on Longbeck Lane, around four miles away off the A174, where the woman was raped. The child was unharmed and the pair were forced out of the vehicle on Kirkleatham Lane between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Police have now confirmed a 31-year-old man, from the Redcar area, has been arrested on suspicion of rape. Inquiries are ongoing.

Police previously urged people who may have heard the woman or her child screaming as they were bundled into the car on the seafront to come forward.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steve Young, from the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team, said: "The area was busy at the time of the incident as people walked by with their dogs and local workers may have been on their lunch break.

"The victim was screaming for help as she was forced into the car. Someone must have seen or heard her. Anyone at all with information is urged to call police.

"Our enquiries are continuing today into this horrific incident and our partner agencies are providing support to the woman and her child, who have obviously been through an extremely traumatic experience."

Any witnesses or anyone who may have private CCTV in the area who hasn't already contacted police is asked to do so on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.