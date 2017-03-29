Well, we all knew it was coming, but here it finally is: Brexit Day. Prime Minister Theresa May has triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which formally begins the two-year process of Britain leaving the European Union.

Merry Brexmas.

The referendum in June 2016 saw 52% come out in support of leaving the EU, around 17.4million people. So not everybody is happy about Brexit because, after all, 48% of voters, 16.1 million people, wanted to stay in.

And some of those people aren't taking Article 50's triggering very well.

The philosopher AC Grayling is adamant that it's not going to happen because, as the old thought experiment goes, if Brexit takes place but an academic refuses to accept it, does it really happen at all?

Others took it just as badly.

But at least old fashioned British gallows humour isn't dying with the country's membership of the EU.

Some people are finding solace in art.

And I don't even know what this is, but they're clearly big fans of the EU.