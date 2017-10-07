The Metropolitan Police have detained a man after multiple reports that a car mounted the pavement and ploughed into crowds at the Natural History Museum on Exhibition Road in London.

Police confirmed multiple people had been injured outside the popular tourist attraction but have yet to determine the assailant's motive.

One witness reported that the man was wrestled to the ground by brave civilians before the emergency services arrived and detained him.

The attack took place at 2.20pm on 7 October and is believed to have involved a black Toyota. An eyewitness told LBC she was walking down Exhibition Road when she heard "a really big bang."

"People were running," she continued. "They were confused and very frightened. There were people on the road. We weren't sure what had happened so we went to look and saw a badly smashed car that had driven into a tourist information point.

"We saw a man, a black guy, being held down by civilians. He was wearing blue jeans and had his arm twisted behind his back.

"We saw at least two people lying down, one of them was a boy aged around eight or nine. There were already people down there helping.

"The ambulances took about ten minutes to arrive, all the officials from the museum were trying to help but a lot of people were standing around very scared."

The woman added that other cars collided with the vehicle which she believed had been responsible for the incident.

There is now a large emergency presence on road, which was cordoned off at around 3pm. Nearby London Underground stations Sloane Square and South Kensington were evacuated. Unconfirmed reports suggested Sloane Square had since been reopened.

Patrick Greenfield, a freelance journalist at the cordon, wrote on Twitter: "Armed police on the scene. People seen being seen being put into ambulances. Avoid the area. Very calm and professional response from the emergency services."

The Science Museum is also located on the famous road in Kensington, central London.

The Metropolitan Police statement in full, read: "Police were called at 1421 on Saturday, 7 October to reports of a collision in Exhibition Road, South Kensington. It is believed that a number of pedestrians have been injured.

"Officers are on scene, and the London Ambulance Service have been called. A man (no further deets) has been detained at the scene.

"Enquiries to establish the circumstances and motive are underway. If you have any information about this incident, please call 101."