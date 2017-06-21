Police in riot gear have clashed with youths "armed with knives" in Stamford Hill, north London, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, when authorities were called to attend Stamford Hill Estate, where they found a large group of people believed to be coming from a "nearby block party".

As officers tried to disperse the group, some retaliated by hurling bottles and objects, the Metropolitan police said.

Although no-one was injured during the clashes, a 19-year-old man was found by police suffering non-life threatening stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

As investigations are ongoing, some videos of the incident have been shared on social media, with some Twitter users claiming youths were armed with "knives and machetes".

Shomrim UK, a volunteer Jewish community patrol group in North East London, said the episode of violence was the second to occur in the area in the past two nights.

"Large Police response to #StamfordHill after youths gathering ends in a second night of violence and blood. Lots of machetes and swords seen," the group said in a Tweet.

Some people claimed youths were armed with swords and police had seized "lots of weapons". Another Twitter user said at least one car was damaged by people armed with hammers and baseball bats.

However, a Twitter account linked to the police team in Stamford Hill urged people to visit the police's official website to get an accurate account of events that unfolded last night.

"Too many accounts just wanting to spread hate out there so I can't stress enough, visit @metpoliceuk when something happens for an update!" said the account.