Residents of flood-ravaged areas of Colombia have had to salvage what belongings they could from their homes after torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks, threatening families and cutting off communities. The areas of Cali, Honda and Antioquia were worst hit.

Colombia floods cali inundaciones
Aerial view of a flooded area in Cali, ColombiaLuis Robayo/AFP

In some areas, water levels were waist deep and some residents had to resort to travelling along streets on their canoes. Colombia's emergency services have raised an orange alert in areas affected by the devastating floods. Residents have been warned to stand guard, and evacuation centres established.

Colombia floods cali inundaciones
A man watches TV at his flooded house in Cali, Colombia, after the Cauca River burst its banksLuis Robayo/AFP
Colombia floods cali inundaciones
A man wades through water in his flooded house in Cali, ColombiaLuis Robayo/AFP
Colombia floods cali inundaciones
A dog sitting on half a barrel floats along a flooded area of Cali after heavy rains caused the Cauca River to overflowLuis Robayo/AFP
Colombia floods cali inundaciones
Members of the Colombian Civil Defence use a dinghy on a flooded street in CaliLuis Robayo/AFP
Colombia floods cali inundaciones
People on a canoe are transported through a flooded area in CaliLuis Robayo/AFP
Colombia floods cali inundaciones
A cat sits on a furniture in a flooded home in CaliLuis Robayo/AFP
Colombia floods cali inundaciones
A woman and her dog stand on the roof of a flooded house in CaliLuis Robayo/AFP
Colombia floods cali inundaciones
A man tries to save his belongings at his flooded house in CaliLuis Robayo/AFP
Colombia floods cali inundaciones
People are transported in a canoe along a flooded street in Cali, ColombiaLuis Robayo/AFP
Colombia floods cali inundaciones
A boy uses his mobile phone in a flooded street in CaliLuis Robayo/AFP
Colombia floods cali inundaciones
Aerial view of a flooded area in Cali, ColombiaLuis Robayo/AFP
Colombia floods cali inundaciones
A man uses a ladder to escape the floodwaters in CaliLuis Robayo/AFP
Colombia floods cali inundaciones
A boy swims in a flooded area of CaliLuis Robayo/AFP
Colombia floods cali inundaciones
A girl stands at the door of her flooded home in Cali, ColombiaLuis Robayo/AFP
Colombia floods cali inundaciones
A woman wades in her flooded home in Cali, ColombiaLuis Robayo/AFP

No deaths have been reported. Authorities are currently tallying the number of residents and homes thought to be affected by the floods. The freak wet weather pattern is expected to continue through to next week.