West Midlands Police have named a Wolverhampton woman stabbed to death by her own brother who then turned the knife on himself. Ann-Marie James, 33, was attacked inside a first-floor flat in Leasowes Drive, Merry Hill by her brother, Melvin James.

Melvin James, 36, also stabbed his 59-year-old mother in the abdomen. She remains in a critical condition in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Police used stun grenades to enter the property during the incident which took place at around 9.45am on Wednesday (8 March). One officer was stabbed in the arm and another sustained leg injuries before Mr James killed himself. Post-mortems showed both siblings died of stab wounds.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating the incident, as it always does when a person dies during contact with police.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from West Midlands CID, said: "The family are absolutely devastated at the loss of Ann-Marie and Melvin, two people who were really dear to them. They have asked that their privacy is respected so they are able to grieve at this difficult time.

"My thoughts remain with the family who continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers."

Three air ambulances, two ambulances, a doctor and paramedics were all sent to the scene of the incident, according to West Midlands Ambulance Service.

One of Ann-Marie's best friends, Laura Powney, was quoted by the Mail Online as saying: "All I can say is that the whole family are lovely. I met Ann Marie when I was 16, and she was lovely. She always had a smile on her face and a friendly word. Her mum is amazing as well. I truly hope she pulls through. My thoughts are with the whole family."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.