People have begun sharing side-on profile photos of themselves to reclaim a feeling of pride over their big noses and end one of the last beauty taboos.

Freelance journalist Radhika Sanghani launched the #sidenoseselfie campaign on Tuesday (20 February) to "break the big nose taboo" and help people stop hating their noses.

In a piece for Grazia, she wrote: "I've spent my whole life hiding from a side-profile photograph. Every time I see a camera I know exactly how to position myself so my nose isn't captured on film in its full, crooked glory. I know I'm not the only one - and I want you to help me put an end to it."

She believes big noses have been taboo for too long among female celebrities in Hollywood, with the only notable names breaking the trend being Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Lea Michele, Anjelica Huston and Meryl Streep. Many female actresses are rumoured to have had nose jobs either before or during their careers.

Sanghani wrote: "My theory is beauty standards have lauded small noses over big ones because they fit in with the idea of women being delicate, dainty and not taking up space. But we're not. We're bold, strong, and we can take up as much space as we want, even with our bodies."

Sanghani credited the fact there is increasing racial diversity in Hollywood, such as with the huge success of Black Panther, more plus-size models on catwalks and less of a taboo around spots, stretch marks and body hair, but claimed that the last taboo that has not yet broken is the big nose.

People have so far responded positively to the campaign, which was promoted further when Sanghani appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

Dozens of people - mostly women, but some men, including Sky News Sunrise presenter Jonathan Samuels - have now begun sharing selfies taken from the side, as they confessed to issues with self confidence and unkind words from partners. One woman said her boyfriend had told her she would never be "pretty" because of her nose.