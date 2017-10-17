A Snapchat video allegedly featuring a scantily clad teacher drinking with two shirtless minors could result in further charges for the former educator already accused of sleeping with one of her students.

Samantha Lee Ciotta, 32, was first arrested by Beaumont Police Department in California on 20 September after she had already been placed on administrative leave by the Beaumont Unified School District.

At the time, Beaumont Police said that during an investigation, the victim "disclosed to detectives there has been unlawful sexual intercourse occurring for the past few months by a teacher who works at the Beaumont High School."

Ciotta was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation with a person under the age of 18, authorities said. New revelations suggest that investigations could lead to further charges for Ciotta.

Police reports seen by Patch.com said that high school student saw the video in question in which the English teacher is allegedly clad only in "a shirt and panties" and asked the student who posted it whether the woman featured was "Mrs. Ciotta". The student replied that he was "getting threesomes for the past couple of weeks".

Police then also reportedly found a torn-up note which they think was Ciotta attempting to explain the relationship with the student to her husband, with whom she has two children. Her husband filed for divorce on 4 October, according to the report.

The dismissal and arrest of Ciotta is not the only issue facing Beaumont High School in recent weeks. Video shared by an anonymous parents apparently shows the school's football coach punching a student in the stomach as the teen stood with his hands on his head.

Some parents dismissed the video to local news sources as mere "horseplay". Police are reportedly investigating.