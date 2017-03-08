A woman has appeared in court accused of raping a man.

Katie Brannen, 26, of South Shields, Tyne and Wear, is alleged to have attacked the victim in January.

She appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday (7 March) where she faced two counts of rape.

She was not asked to enter a plea and spoke only to confirm her name.

"I can indicate a not guilty plea and we will be looking for a trial date," Gavin Doig, for Brannen, told the court, Chronicle Live reported.

A trial, expected to last four days, is due to be held in December and Brannen must attend a review hearing beforehand on 25 September.

She was granted conditional bail, during which she must abide by an electronic curfew and not enter licensed premises.

Judge Robert Spragg told Brannen: "If you do not come to your trial on December 4 it could go ahead in your absence. On those terms you are free to go and we will see you back here on September 25."

No details of the alleged rapes were given in court.