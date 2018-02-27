Eric Barone, the developer behind incredible popular farming and life sim Stardew Valley has revealed he has a new "secret" project in the works as the release of Stardew's big multiplayer update finally nears.

The developer, also known as ConcernedApe, shared the brief update on Twitter to mark the two-year anniversary of Stardew Valley's release. "I've got that strange sensation of both the shortest and longest 2 years of my life," he wrote.

"Thanks for joining me on this journey everyone. With [multiplayer] close, my next (secret) game in the works, and more... there's lots to look forward to."

Inspired by Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley is a spiritual successor developed primarily by Barone over the course of several years and aided by a passionate network of fans in love with his idea and who supported him the whole way.

The game casts players as a newcomer in the small Pelican Town, where they inherit a dilapidated, overgrown farm from their grandfather. Players can then turn the farm into a profitable and flourishing endeavour, in addition to fostering relationships with the town's residents.

In 2016 Stardew Valley entered early access on PC and was later ported to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Vita.

It sold more than one million copies on PC alone after a little over a month on sale and more than 3.5 million by the end of 2017, according to research firm SuperData. It also became the most downloaded game on Switch last year, despite only launching in October.

The forthcoming multiplayer update adds local and online multiplayer during which players can share in activities like fishing. Further updates will add new events and other features, but multiplayer is the last big addition to the game, meaning Barone's focus will shift to whatever it is he has planned next.