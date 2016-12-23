Steam has kicked off its Winter sale, gifting PC players with a king-sized Santa's sack of gaming deals just in time for Christmas. Valve is offering some hefty discounts ranging from 20% to a massive 80% on a whole bunch of classic titles, as well as some of the best games 2016 has had to offer.

The bumper sale will run until 7pm GMT (2pm EDT, 11am PDT) on 2 January, so there is plenty of time to grab a bargain following the Christmas festivities. The seasonal Steam sales have always garnered a lot of attention thanks to its history of eye-watering discounts, inspiring frivolous spending and not-quite-so-funny-the-eighth-time-around memes.

To browse the entire range of discounts for Winter 2016, click the link here. For those looking for the biggest steals, here are a few of the best deals we could find (click the names to go direct to the store pages):

2016 Games:

Best of the rest: