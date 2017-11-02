The student who boasted about "poisoning" her black roommate by rubbing bodily fluids and mould on her toiletries and food has been expelled and charged with "intimidation based on bigotry or bias."

Brianna Brochu was arrested on 28 October after she wrote on Instagram that she "got rid of" her college roommate Jazzy Rowe by "putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn't shine and so much more."

The University of Hartford freshman boasted that she had succeeded in driving out Rowe, who she referred to as "Jamaican Barbie."

Rowe said in a Facebook video that she had suffered from "extreme throat pain" as a result of Brochu's tampering with her personal items. Medical tests revealed that Rowe had "some type of bad bacteria" lodged at the back of her throat.

She is currently free on $1,000 bail.

Rowe, along with her supporters who have the social media campaign #JusticeforJazzy, say that Brochu is guilty of carrying out a "racial hate crime."

"Briana Brochu was sent to college as a racist & her parents should now watch her go to prison as one. This is a hate crime!" one woman wrote on Twitter.

"Briana Brochu is repulsive and evil. She needs to be charged with multiple hate crimes and given a lengthy prison sentence," another said.

Brochu, who won a $20,000-per-year art scholarship to the university, has been expelled following her arrest, according to President Greg Woodward.

He condemned what he described as a "deeply upsetting" incident of bullying and said Brochu "will not be returning" to the university, in an email sent to students and staff on Wednesday (1 November).

"As of this morning, Brianna Brochu is no longer a student at the University of Hartford," the email read.

"Let me be clear: the accused student's behavior was reprehensible and does not reflect the values of our institution," he said. "Let me repeat; racism and hatred will not be tolerated on this campus."

Students were given the opportunity to suggest how similar incidents of racial abuse and bullying could be prevented in future at a meeting with President Woodward on Wednesday.

"The President of the school was on hand to answer any questions about protocol. We are looking to implement something that will let people know about racism. More people need to learn about racism overall," one student told IBTimes UK.