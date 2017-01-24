The Supreme Court ruled today by a majority of 8-3 that the Government cannot leave the EU without parliamentary approval.

The Justices who dissented argued that Government could use its prerogative powers to exit the European Union without consulting Parliament first.

Lord Reed, Lord Carnwath and Lord Hughes stated that the 1972 European Communities Act (ECA) did not affect Government's prerogative powers to trigger the Brexit process as the ECA is "inherently conditional on the UK's membership of the EU."

The argument in the judgment summary reads: "The ECA does not impose any requirement or manifest any intention in respect of the UK's membership of the EU. It does not therefore affect the Crown's exercise of prerogative powers in respect of UK membership."

The three Justices who voted against the Supreme's Court Article 50 ruling:

Lord Robert Reed (60) One of two Scottish Justices on The Supreme Court, Lord Reed studied law at the Universities of Edinburgh and Oxford and is a leading authority on human rights law in Scotland. He serves as one of the UK's ad hoc judges at the European Court of Human Rights. He became a Justice on The Supreme Court in 2012.

Lord Robert Carnwath (71) Lord Carnwarth studied law at Cambridge University. He was Attorney General to the Prince of Wales from 1988-1994 and served as Chairman of the Law Commission from 1999-2002. As President of Tribunals he led reforms of the tribunal system. He was sworn in as Supreme Court Justice in 2011.