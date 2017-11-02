A suspected burglar was forced to accept some additional help after getting stuck in an extractor for seven hours while seemingly attempting to break into a takeaway.

Police were called after a member of the public reported seeing a pair of legs sticking out from the DFC Chicken takeaway on Rookery Road in Handsworth in the West Midlands.

The emergency services then proceed to help pull the suspect out of his tight spot using the jaws of life, but not before police took a cheeky picture showing him in his predicament.

West Midlands Police response officer Matthew Willocks said: "The extractor unit had been removed and the suspect had climbed in to the extractor outlet at around 2am. He was completely stuck and couldn't move at all.

"The fire brigade had to come in and use the jaws of life to pull back all the extractor casing to release him."

The man was eventually freed after being stuck for more than seven hours.

A man aged 45 and from Handsworth was taken to hospital for a check-up and has since been arrested on suspicion of burglary.