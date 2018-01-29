Police investigating a suspected serial sex attacker after 26 women and children were assaulted in south London have made an arrest.

A 51-year-old male was arrested in Bromley in connection with a number of sexual assaults that have taken place across five different boroughs dating back to October 2016.

In each of the case, the victims were targeted during rush hour periods of between 7am and 9am and between 4pm and 6pm.

The series of 26 allegations mainly relate to Lewisham and Greenwich boroughs but also include Southwark, Bromley and Bexley.

The first incident is believed to have taken place on 16 October 2016 after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Foxfield Road, Orpington at around 9:15am. Since then, several other similar assaults have taken place where the victims all describe a similar suspect, leading to police believing the attacks are linked.

The last reported assault was committed on 8 January 2018 when a 12-year-old girl reported an attempted robbery at approximately 7:30am on Grierson Road junction with Gabriele Street. Officers are linking this to the series of sex attacks and treating it as an attempted sexual assault.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Furphy of Lewisham police, leading the investigation, said: "We are aware that there might be further victims who have not yet spoken to police; if you are a victim, or know someone who has been a victim of a sexual assault, I can assure you your information will be treated with strict confidence and sensitivity and we can also access specialist support where needed."

Officers have also been working with local schools to reassure pupils and parents in the wake of the attacks.

Anyone with information should contact the incident room on 0208 284 8346 or call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.