A father, who allegedly left his toddler in a car in Sydney and another child locked up at his home while he went to a pub during the heatwave conditions on Saturday (23 September), has been granted bail.

The 43-year-old man allegedly left his three-year-old son in his car and another two-year-old son alone at his home while he visited the Hume Hotel.

Police said that the child in the car became distressed and video footage showed police making their way into the vehicle to get the toddler out.

The man appeared at the Bankstown Local Court via video link on Tuesday. He was charged for leaving a child in a motor vehicle causing distress, neglecting a child in his care and resisting arrest.

The toddler was left in the car for at least 23 minutes, the court heard.

Magistrate Elaine Truscott said, "It's lucky the child didn't die."

"He went to the pub and left the three-year-old child in the car where it was at least 36 degrees and rising.

"The child vomited, defecated and wet his pants and was extremely dehydrated," Truscott added.

Barber Issa Khadem noticed the child from inside his shop and alerted the police.

The court also heard that the man had even left his two-year-old son alone at his home while at the pub.

"That child was locked up, hot inside and vomited no doubt from heat stress," Truscott said.

"[The accused] clearly has an alcohol and gambling problem."

The children were taken to Bankstown Hospital for treatment, the Radio Australia news website reported.

The accused was granted bail by Truscott on a number of conditions. One of the conditions included was that he must not be left alone with his children or any other child aged under 10.

The court heard that the accused was already on bail for a previous assault. He is due to face the court again in October.

On Saturday, the east coast of Australia sweltered through a heatwave.