A cat was put in a sealed cardboard box and abandoned by the side of a road in Wales last week in an "astonishing" act of animal cruelty, the RSPCA has confirmed.

The white-and-grey female tabby cat was found trapped in the box, which had been taped shut, and dumped in a hedgerow by the the A548 near Mostyn on Friday August 11.

RSPCA Cymru is pleading for anyone with information about the incident to contact them about the cat and the box, which had "Bristol Laboratories Ltd" printed on it.

The cat is lucky to be alive as the box was partially buried in the undergrowth by the side of the road and could have easily been missed by road users, The Daily Post reports.

Thankfully a driver spotted the item – they were shocked to discover what it contained when they inspected it.

The 18-month-old feline was found to be in good condition after a check-up at the vets.

This was despite the box also containing some bedding that smelled strongly of cigarette smoke. The RSPCA said air holes had been pierced in the side.

RSPCA inspector Jenny Anderton said: "We're urging anyone with any pertinent information about how this poor cat was abandoned like this to contact us.

"The box was found in an A548 lay-by, near Mostyn, shortly before the Pen-Y-Ffordd turn-off. It's absolutely astonishing that anyone thought it acceptable to dump a fellow living creature like this."

"Fortunately, the cat was in good condition and found to have no ill effects – and is now in our care, with no microchip evident.

"If anyone has any information at all, they're urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. All calls are treated in confidence."